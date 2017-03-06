India’s Supreme Court stated today that allegations against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders regarding to the destruction of Babri Masjid back in the year 1992, will not be dismissed.

The senior BJP leaders including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti and few others are accused of being involved in demolishing Babri Masjid.

According to Indian media, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti are likely to face conspiracy charges in the case. The Supreme Court is likely to take a final call in the case on March 22, 2017 and the BJP leaders may face trials.

On December 6, 1992, the ancient Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished, brick by brick, by extremist Hindus, who were encouraged to carry out the act by their nationally known leaders.