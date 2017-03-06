KAMALIA- The Awam League (AL) welcomed the formation of the Muttahida Asataza Mahaz (MAM) in Toba district to struggling for the teachers’ rights.

Talking to media, AL (teachers’ wing) Divisional Coordinator Ch Nazir Gujjar congratulated leaders of the teachers’ unions over forming the MAM.

He said that the organisation will be helpful not only in highlighting the teachers’ problems but also for their early resolution. He regretted the government indifference to resolve the teachers’ problem, saying those nations cannot progress who remain indifferent to grievances of their teachers.