TOBA TEK SINGH-The Awami Workers Party (AWP) declared to hold a Kissan-Mazdoor conference on March 19 at Bakhshi Park to highlight the problems, the labour and farming community is faced with.

The announcement was made at a meeting of the AWP office-bearers held here the other day. The meeting was presided over by AWP district president Ch Muhammad Zubair.

On the occasion, AWP spokesperson Farooq Tariq said that the AWP is the only representative party of the working class in the country, adding almost all the trade unions and peasant movements in the district are joining the party.

He said that workers are not paid minimum wages fixed by the government in the district. The landless peasants and farm workers are also exploited by the land owners, he added. He regretted that the women farm workers are paid very low in reward of their daylong hard work in the fields, adding the land owners earn big money through the peasants’ hard work.

Farooq Tariq said that the Kissan-Mazdoor conference, the AWP will also highlight problems of the brick-kiln workers whom, he said, is the most oppressed class. He appreciated arrest of three brick-kiln owners in the district for employing children as labourers and demanded to expand similar action across Punjab. The conference will also urge the government to ensure implementation of the labour laws and protect labourers from being exploited, he added.

The participants of the meeting also decided to take part in the general elections 2018 and hold another meeting to devise a strategy in this regard.

Ms Mehwish Ahmed, Muhammad Shabbir, Sajida Begum, Abdul Rehman, Dr Muhammad Arif and Ch Muhammad Zubair also spoke on the occasion.