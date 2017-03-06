GUJRANWALA-Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various robbery and snatching incidents across the district over the past 48 hours.

According to police sources, at Ahmed Nagar, Rizwan and his family were intercepted by armed men and deprived of gold ornaments, Rs35,000 and cellphones while Amir was also deprived of Rs30,000 and cellphone in the same locality.

In Kamoki Saddr Police limits, robbers snatched Rs122,000 and two cellphones from Qaiser Hussain; at Kot Ladha, bandits looted Rs57,000 and two cellphones from Amir; at Emanabad dacoits took away Rs22,000, applied for motorcycle and cellphone from Babar and in Kotwali area, armed muggers snatched Rs50,000 and two cellphones from Tariq. Similarly, in People’s Colony, Jamil was deprived of Rs30,000 and two cellphones while unidentified thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses of Waqas, Tanvir, Abaid Ullah, Farooq and Fazal Abbas. On the other hand, Mehran car owned by Shakeel and motorcycles of Haider, Saeed Ullah, Jamil and Anwar were stolen from different areas of the district.

The police as usual registered cases and launched investigation.