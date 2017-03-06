CHITRAL-A teenage cancer patient belonging to the Shali Valley died on way to a Peshawar hospital as he could not be provided with timely medical treatment due to blockade of road due to avalanche.

He was being shifted to to Chitral town by his relatives on a cot due to the blockade of the only road leading to the area. Jahan Zeb, 14, was the only son of his parents. He had sustained head injuries after a fall a few months ago. The boy was taken to Peshawar where he was operated upon at a private hospital.

In the meantime, the boy was diagnosed with cancer. The doctor asked the parents to take the boy home and bring him back after a month. At Shali, the only road to the area was blocked by avalanches last month.

As the road could not be reopened even after a month, the relatives put the boy in a charpoy and started moving towards the Chirtal Town on foot to rush him to the hospital of Peshawar. However, the boy died before reaching Chitral town.