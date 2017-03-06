GUJRANWALA- The CIA police claimed to have busted eight members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash and leather worth millions of rupees from their possession. According to CIA DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar, a team of the CIA Police raided a house and held eight members of a dacoit gang. The accused, arrested during operation were identified as Saman Khan, Atta Muhammad, Ikram Khan, Ehsanullah, Sajid Khan, Rabnawaz, Badar Zaman and Khurshid. The police also recovered cash amounting to Rs2.3 million and leather worth Rs60 million from their possession.