PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak has announced a prize of Rs 20 million for Peshawar Zalmi, the team that won Pakistan Super League (PSL) Second Edition.

According to reports, CM KP has invited Peshawar Zalmi, to visit his province. He also assured that complete security will be provided to winning team and they will be warmly welcome.