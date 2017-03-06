KASUR - Residents of Kasur complained about abundance of pickpockets in the district, saying the rising pickpocketing incidents have left the public with no other option but to avoid visit to public points.

Residents of different areas told this correspondent that pickpockets have been carrying out their activities in densely populated areas of the district. They said that the pickpockets arrive early in the morning at various public points and get busy sweeping pockets of innocent travellers. They said that a number of pickpocket incidents have been reported at bus stands, main markets and Railway Station in which people were deprived of money and other valuables.

They demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan and DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to take notice of the situation and take stern action against the pickpockets.