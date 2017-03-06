Quetta - The provincial government Sunday made speciall arrangments for the screening of the Pakistan Supper League final for the masses on large screens in Quetta and other parts of province.

The final was played between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium.

According to details, the government arranged jumbo screens at Akbar Khan Bugti Stadium and Special High School to provide Lahore-like entertaining environment for people to the PSL final. A huge crowd of spectators witnessed the match at Akbar Khan Bugti Stadium and Special School who supported their own Quetta team. Such was the enthusiasm of the people that whole provincial metropolis gave a deseeted look during the match time. However, the loss of Quetta team at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi bitterly disapointed the fans but displayed good sports spirit by congratulating the triumphant Peshawar Zalmi’s team.

In fear of any terror mishap, stringent security arrangements were made at both locations to ensure safety to spectators. The Regional Police Officer Balochistan and Deputy Inspector General of Police Quetta, Abdul Razzaq Cheema, said that more than 1500 Police and Balochistan Frontier Corps personnel deployed to guard at both locations and other key positions.

Balochistan government also arranged match ticket and airplane ticket for veteran Balochi singer Akhtar Channal. But unfortunately he failed to travel to Lahore due to illness. Screens were also arranged in Khuzdar where a large number of citizens watched the final match.

Fireworks at Akbar Khan Bugti Stadium was also displayed and entertained the spectators.