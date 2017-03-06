ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is an exemplary and great plan of regional connectivity and economic uplift for the entire region.

Weidong was speaking at a function here the other day. He said ECO’s member countries recognized the importance of CPEC in regional connectivity and prosperity at the recently held summit.

It was noted that CPEC has become a new symbol and platform of our friendship, injecting new substance to our cooperation, gaining wider support from the two countries and the region.

Sun Weidong further said, CPEC has come to full implementation with sound progress. 18 early harvest projects are now under smooth construction. Over 13,500 jobs have been created for local people and this number is still increasing.

The CPEC is a major demonstration project of great significance under the Belt and Road Initiative. Thanks to the hard work from both sides, CPEC has the largest number of projects under construction along the Belt and Road region, and these projects have made fast progress.

The impact of CPEC on Pakistani economy is unfolding and it is delivering more and more tangible benefits to our two peoples, adding impetus to our friendship and promoting regional peace and prosperity in an active way. CPEC is a landmark of friendship and win-win cooperation between China and Pakistan.

The Ambassador said China Pakistan friendship is unique and deep-rooted. Thanks to the commitment and cultivation of generations of leaderships of both sides, the friendship and cooperation grew in leaps and bounds on the base of equality, mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual support. It stood the test of time, and set an example for state-to-state relations. China has always attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan and put it as a priority in its foreign policies.

Sun Weidong recalled the recent historical visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan, during which the leaders of both countries uplifted bilateral relations.

He said, “Our bilateral trade volume stands at $ 19 billion. China has been the largest source of investment to Pakistan and the largest trading partner of Pakistan for two consecutive years.

“More than 3500 Pakistani students are studying in China with Chinese government scholarship. There are now 5 Confucius Institutes in Pakistan, playing a positive role in promoting bilateral cultural exchanges. We have also conducted fruitful security cooperation, and maintained close coordination on major global and regional issues.”