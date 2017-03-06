KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that the holding of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore is a good sign while the nation desires that the next cricket league to be held in the country. He said that the people of the country want to watch cricket matches and others sports in Pakistan`s Stadiums while the PSL final in Lahore has opened the door of the international cricket in Pakistan. Congratulating both the finalists of PSL, Kamal said that whoever wins the final, it would be the victory of Pakistan.

He urged the people to remember the families of the victims those lost their lives in the recent wave of terrorism in the country.

He paid tributes to the Pak Army, Rangers and police personnel for the services for the country. The money generated from the PSL final should be given to martyrs families, he stated.