SAHIWAL-A CTD inspector embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed in a shootout here near the shrine of Ghar Peer Salahuddin in Bodh Bela Chirgah area of Harappa, on Sunday.

Two CTD officers - Iqbal Joyia, Muhammad Ramzan and a detective also got injured in the crossfire, the CTD sources informed.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department, acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, a CTD team led by District Officer Fida Hussain of Pakpattan and Rangers officer Iqbal Joyia, carried out a raid on a hideout near Ghar Peer Salahuddin area.

However, the lawmen came across intense gunfire from the terrorists as they arrived at the scene.

Resultantly, CTD officer Fida Hussain embraced martyrdom instantly while two other officers Iqbal Joyia and Ramzan sustained gunshot injuries.

The injured were admitted to Civil Hospital Sahiwal. In the meanwhile, the CTD team, flanked by the personnel of Harappa and Ghar police chased the terrorists and a shootout ensued. As a result, two terrorists were killed in Bodh Bela Chirgah whose identity could not be ascertained yet while their two accomplices managed to flee the scene.

A detective Ahmed Yar was also injured due to the terrorists firing who was admitted to civil hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

The CTD has shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. On the other hand, search is underway for the arrest of the fleeing terrorists.