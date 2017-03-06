ISLAMABAD - Special Investigation Unit (SIU/CIA) has nabbed an organised gang involved in looting innocent people by impersonating as police officers.

The police also recovered a wireless set and pistol which they used to harass and loot government officers and foreigners in the guise of police officials. The SIU nabbed three members of this gang known as ‘Toofan Gang’ and recovered a 30-bore pistol with five rounds and a dummy wireless set from their possession.

According to the spokesperson of the police, the accused have been identified as Amir Younus alias ‘Toofan’, son of Muhammad Younus alias ‘Nono’, resident of Qasba Colony, Karachi; Fahad Jamal, son of Muhammad Jamal, resident of Pathan Colony Haiderabad Sindh and Muhammad Ali alias Muhammad, son of Anwar Ali, resident of Pathan Colony Haiderabad Sindh.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that on January 10, 2017, the said gang along with their accomplices impersonated themselves as police officers and looted a Chinese national, Bruce Yang Feng at house no 5, street no 59, sector F-7/4 Islamabad while he was going to his office.

The gang looted the said Chinese while taking search of his body and snatched cash at gun point. The gang also looted an Italian national Gian Margo Agostini on January 04, 2017 while he was taking a walk on Marvi Road in sector F-7/4 Islamabad.

The gang also looted Inayat Ullah Khan, resident of Gulshanabad Rawalpindi while he was going to buy a car in Blue area. It is pertinent to mention that this gang looted several people in the area of Blue Area, F-7 Markaz, Tarlai and Rawat. Further investigation is underway and a separate team has been constituted to nab other members of the gang.[