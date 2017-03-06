QUETTA - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked the rulers to ascertain that who imparted training and handed guns to the students of religious seminaries in the country.

He was addressing a public gathering at Hockey Ground Quetta on Sunday. JUI-F Deputy Secretary General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, JUI-F opposition leader in Balochistan Assembly Maulana Abdul Wasay and other leaders also addressed the gathering.

The JUI-F chief raided a question that who armed the students of madaris and trained them for waging a war. He added the country won’t stair up the stages of progress until peace could be restored.

To wipe down the scourge of corruption, Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded rulers to make this dream into reality and rid Pakistan of corruption.

On Pakistan-China ties, Fazlur Rehman termed this friendship higher than Himalayas, deeper than ocean and sweeter than honey, and now transformed into economic friendship.

He also clarified that Wafaq ul Madaris was a network consisting of 19,000 to 20,000 religious seminaries and no crackdown will be accepted against it.