KARACHI: Government has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to strictly monitor bank transactions worth big amounts in context of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

According to reports, the government has issued orders to tighten the auditing of suspicious accounts involved in big transactions, as it is doubted that terrorists and their facilitators, may be funded through banking channel.

It is pertinent here to mention that SBP and FIA had earlier issued orders to block banking facilities of banned outfits and persons, and according to new instructions, the accounts carrying large cash transactions without being functional much will also be monitored strictly.

It has further been directed to trace the history of all accounts of this category and obtain details of transactions so that both sender and receiver of money could be found.