MIRPUR (AJK)-A Kashmiri delegation, on the sideline of 34th Session of United Nations Human Rights Commission in Geneva, called on diplomats and representatives of various human rights organisations, and sensitised them to the Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir.

According to an official message reaching here late Saturday, the delegation led by veteran rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani met with Ambassador of Malaysia, UN special rapporteur on situation of human rights defenders and the executive director of World Organisation against Torture.

The delegates sought rights bodies’ attention towards the plight of hapless Kashmiris who were showered with pellets and bullets by occupation forces during 2016 mass uprising. They said that gross human rights violations committed by Indian forces in the disputed territory were highly alarming. Wani told human rights defenders that occupant forces deployed in every nook and cranny were involved in gruesome killing of innocent Kashmiris. Five-month long siege of the valley and the use of lethal weapons and live ammunition against peaceful protesters by Indian troops had left behind a harrowing legacy of blind boys and girls that will continue to bruise hearts and minds of Kashmiris, he said.

He said that these terrible incidents of state sponsored violence amply demonstrate the fact Indian forces were carrying genocide in Kashmir. He said that India on one hand has unleashed reign of terror by killing innocent civilians. On the other it has choked political space by enforcing black laws in the region, he added. He said that strict restrictions have been imposed on pro-freedom leadership and people’s fundamental right to peaceful assembly and right of free speech and expression has been banned in the region.

Terming these restrictions as a flagrant violation of international law Wani said that in view of the highly alarming situation it was incumbent upon international human rights watchdogs and relevant institutions to make India accountable for the crimes its troops have been committing in Kashmiri over the past several decades.

Describing massive troops’ concentration in the region as one of the major causes of human rights violation, Wani stressed a need for early settlement of Kashmir dispute. He said that settlement of the long running dispute was a must to mitigate the Kashmiris’ sufferings.