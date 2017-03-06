Islamabad - The government is all set to introduce a draft bill in the National Assembly on Monday (today) seeking legal cover to military courts for two years.

According to sources, the extension will be sought through the government crafted bill and after passing from the National Assembly, it will be sent to Senate for final approval.

Last week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced to table the bill in the upcoming NA session. Dar vowed that there would be no politics on the extension to courts. He had said that the concerns raised by some of the members would be discussed and a consensus will be reached amicably.

Some of the opposition members have also asked for a roadmap to strengthen the judicial system to avoid any further extension to military courts.

The proposed bill was first presented before parliamentary leaders of different political parties, and they have informally agreed to give the extension to the military courts for two years.

According to the agenda of the Monday session, other numerous legislative businesses will also be taken up.

A calling attention notice regarding non-increase in pension of retired employees of the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution in proportion to the price hike has also been placed on the agenda.

Chairman Standing Committee on Communications will present a report to amend the Post Office Act, 1898 through an Amendment Bill, 2016.

As many as 17 reports of different standing committees will be presented, as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

A calling attention notice regarding discrimination in providing new gas connections to various constituencies, causing grave concern amongst the public, will also be discussed.

According to the sources, if the government introduces the draft bill on the extension to army courts on Monday, the matter could consume most of the time and the rest of the agenda will be carried forward.

Established through a constitutional amendment following an attack on Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014, the army courts were set up to try civilians facing terrorism charges.

The courts ceased to function on the expiry of the mandated period of two years early this year.

The proposed amendment, if approved by the Parliament, will provide legal cover to the military courts to try any civilian facing terrorism charges.