BAHAWALPUR-Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that the government was fully committed to establishing professional academies at divisional level to enhance the capacity building of the teachers.

Presiding over the 4th syndicate meeting of Government Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur, he maintained that the government attached top priority to ensure provision of quality higher education.

“Promotion of state of the art research culture is the top priority of the government and special measures will be undertaken to further boost the publication of research journals in the domain of higher education,” Gillani noted.

He further said that the subject of patriotism would be made the part of curriculums for the socialisation of upcoming generation to infuse the positive and constructive values of patriotism. “To meet the current socio-economic challenges, the skills of the youth could only be sharpened through intellectual competitiveness,” he maintained.

The 4th syndicate meeting granted approval for establishing University’s endowment fund, appointing the member of finance and planning committee, creating the post of Resident Auditor and the contractual appointment of the faculty members. The meeting was also accorded approval of the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff through the selection board during the last two months.

He also paid a surprise visit to the examination centres of secondary school examination at the examination centre established at Government Girls College Dubai Palace Road, Bahawalpur and Government College of Technology for Women.

He inspected various administrative aspects of conducting examinations and the security arrangements at these examination centres. He expressed satisfaction for conducting the examination in a planned and systematic way in a satisfactory security environment.

“Punjab Government has evolved a comprehensive and effective mechanism to conduct examination in a transparent and conducive environment by illuminating unfair means in the province,” the provincial minister maintained.