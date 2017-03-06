islamabad - The Islamabad High Court will Monday resume hearing in a petition seeking court’s directions to relevant authorities for computerization of revenue, motor vehicles transfer and FIR records in the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Noor-ul-Haq N Qureshi will hear the petition of the Waqas Malik Advocate who moved the court in person.

On the last hearing, the IHC single bench had directed a representative from the Planning Commission to appear before the court on March 6 (today) and brief the court that how much time it will take for the computerization of revenue and police records in Islamabad.

Chairman National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Mubeen whose arrest warrants were issued previously and later withdrawn after he appeared; had informed the court that NADRA will cooperate with all institutions in this regard.

Similarly, an additional district commissioner-revenue Rabia Aurangzeb told the court that they have referred the matter to planning commission for approval. At this juncture, the IHC bench directed planning commission to depute a person who would brief the court about any furtherance in this regard.

Petitioner Waqas Malik through his petition filed last year had been seeking that the transfer of property, sale purchase of automobiles and FIRs registered in different police stations should be computerized through biometric verification system. In this reference, he also submitted a 2010 order of the IHC where a bench had issued orders regarding computerization of the records.