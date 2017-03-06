MIRPUR (AJK)- The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is determined to play its due role for implementation of labour laws in Pakistan including AJK.

ILO Director Ingrid Christensen stated at a meeting with AJK Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ch Sohaib Saeed here the other day. She also discussed matters of mutual interest related to production of skilled and semi-skilled manpower. She pointed out that implementation of labour laws will help boost export of Pakistani products. At the meeting, both agreed to work closely in future to create a balance between labour and the private sector.

Senior Program Officers - Syed Saghir Bukhari and Syed Saad Hussain Gilani were also present on the occasion.