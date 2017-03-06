Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif alleged in the National Assembly on Monday that Afghanistan in coordination with India is hatching conspiracies against security of Pakistan.

“India has outsourced the task of terrorism in Pakistan to those sitting in Afghanistan,” said Asif. “Pakistan has closed the border because the killers of our sons are hiding in Afghanistan.”

Until there is better border management with Afghanistan, he said, the scourge of terrorism will continue to exist. “There are 200 crossing points at the border and out of these nine are very active and 16 are active points.”

“Pakistan has hosted 3.5 million Afghan refugees in the past and even now two million Afghans are living in Pakistan.”

In the wake of bloody suicide bombings last month, Pakistan shut down border crossings – halting trade supplies to the neighbouring landlocked country and stopping movement of the people across the border – increasing tensions between the two nations.

The move was seen as an effort to pressure Kabul to take action against militants who Pakistan says have sanctuaries in Afghanistan. Pakistan security forces have launched nationwide operations that they say have killed hundreds of ‘terrorists’.