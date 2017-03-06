SIBI - Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Sunday stated that the Baloch separatists Brahamdagh Bugti and Hyrbyair Marri would not succeed in their conspiracies to disintegrate Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the clothes and caps handing out ceremony at Headquarters Sibi Scouts among more than 100 ex-Ferraris who had laid down arms and joined the national mainstream also attended.

Addressing the ceremony, Sarfaraz Bugti claimed that the issues of Balochistan had been resolved with successful strategy of Federal and provincial govt alongwith Pak-Army and Frontier Corps in the province.

He said that Pakistan which came into being on foundation of Kalma, will remain forever and all those world powers including India who are planning against the country will not succeed.

Bugti welcomed the ex-Ferraris for joining the mainstream politics and urged them to consolidate their capabilities for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that India is our enemy and wants to destabilise Pskistan.

He stated that now everyone should come forward to play role in Pakistan building and further said that Balochistan government will make efforts for peace in the country.