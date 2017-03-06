DERA GHAZI KHAN-Disappointed about their future, students of Indus International Institute (III) once again took out a protest rally against the university management for issuing them fake degrees here on Sunday.

Students of different disciplines including Business Management, Mass Communication, Economics, Environmental Science, English Language and Literature and Microbiology participated in the rally which was taken out form DG Khan Press Club to Traffic Chowk. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in support of their demands. They shouted slogans against the III management particularly Dr Najeeb Haider, Dr Rashida Qazi and Dr Nadeem Iqbal. They said the three persons are officials of the Ghazi University DG Khan but are working at the private institution. The students alleged the Ghazi University has never taken any action against these persons.

They also blasted PML-N MNA Hafiz Abdul Kareem, the III chairman, for spoiling their future. They regretted that the lawmaker deceived the students in the name of education. They said that he used the name of influential persons including the Punjab Governor and provincial ministers to run his institute. “Students were awarded fake degrees at the hands of Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan to win their trust in the institution,” they regretted.

Talking to The Nation, Abdul Rashid Gauhar, one of the protesting students, said that Indus institute has destroyed future of more than 1,500 students. He said that despite completion of studies; students are seeking their original degrees. Another student Sher Afghan told The Nation that currently the III is not affiliated with any university. Last time, it was affiliated with the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) but two week ago, GCUF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali cancelled bogus and fraud affiliation of the Indus International Institute with the university. After this, situation has become worse for further of 1,500 students.

The students demanded Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana and National Accountability Bureau to take notice of the fraud and malpractice which has been carried run in the name of education.