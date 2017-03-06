PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed completion of power generation projects in the province in minimum possible time and provision of electricity to the flood-affected areas in Chitral.

He was presiding over the fourth stock take meeting of Energy and Power Department at Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar.

Minister for Power and Energy Muhammad Atif, Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan, Chief Strategic Support Unit Shahibzada Saeed, administrative secretaries, Chief Executive of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company also attended.

The participants of the meeting were apprised about the priorities of Power and Energy Department, implementation status on decisions of third stock take meeting, developmental funds utilisation position in the last six months, issues confronting the department during implementation phase, detailed work plan of 356 small hydel power projects and public sector projects.

Khattak stressed the need for early completion of assessment study of contractors expertise thus to ensure timely completion of power generation projects in the province.

He also directed to enter into agreement with top class Chinese companies and rates negotiation for power generation projects in the province.

He also approved import of machinery on need basis with the direction to ensure just utilisation of resources.

The Chief Minister also directed the quarters concerned to settle the pending issue of runoff canal projects with Agriculture Department and obtain a written guarantee from the department for installation to avoid inter departmental issues at a later stage.

The meeting informed that out of 356 hydel power projects, work on 151 projects has already been initiated while the feasibility of 310 projects was ready.

Khattak directed to prepare feasibility of remaining 46 projects.

He further directed to initiate projects in districts where suitable sites were available. He also directed to avoid wastage of resources.

He also asked to ensure preparation of feasible projects and arrangement of revolving funds for the proposed road show in China in the month of March.

Meanwhile, the meeting was also briefed about the investment share of various projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company in Karak and Hangu viz-a-viz gas infrastructure development.

The company proposed further increase in two and a half per cent share of the company.

The Chief Minister directed that investment share of only three most important projects can be increased.

He also approved enhancement in the investment rates of exploration blocks in Bahro Thai, Paharpur and Lakki and directed preparation of proposal in this regard.

He also directed to stop the seepage of gas in the province.

Khattak stressed the need for complete autonomy to the company and directed the Chief Secretary and concerned authorities to sit together and work out the modalities.

The company would be given one line budget and will be authorised to take decision.

He also approved release of required funds for gas infrastructure development in district Hangu and Karak.