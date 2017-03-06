Lahore: Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai has said she hopes the entire next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is held in Pakistan. “Today is a huge day for Pakistan cricket and I would like to thank Najam Sethi, and congratulate him for making our dream become reality,” said Malala in a video message on Sunday. “I hope the next PSL can take place completely in Pakistan,” she was quoted as saying in a report carried by The Express Tribune website. The education activist thanked foreign players who are in Lahore for the PSL final for supporting Pakistan cricket.–Nation Monitoring

She also wished good luck to Peshawar Zalmi. “Good wishes for Peshawar Zalmi as I’m a big fan and support this team but whoever wins, it’s Pakistan’s win,” she concluded.