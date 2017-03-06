RAHIM YAR KHAN-A PTI leader criticised Municipal Committee (MC) Chairman Mian Ijaz Aamir and his two brothers for their alleged millions of rupees corruption.

Cases will be filed against MC Chairman Mian Ijaz Aamir and his two brothers in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Supreme Court for their alleged millions of rupees corruption, said the PTI leader during a press conference on Saturday.

Accompanied by Ch Munir Saleem, Qamaruz Zaman and other party leaders Rana at District Press Club, Raheel Ahmed Khan alleged that Haji Ibraham, the elder brother of the MC chairman, was a facilitator of Chotu Gang and that he earned millions of rupees before his (Chotu) arrest. He demanded inquiry into the issue.

He said that whenever they came to power, corruption increases. He said that PML-N district president Mian Khalid Shaheen has also highlighted the truth and disclosed the corruption of these brothers many times but the ruling party leaders had turned a blind eye to the menace. Former DCO Zafar Iqbal removed many illegal signboards but Mian Ijaz got the same re-installed after coming to power, he said. He claimed that he had proofs of corruption in MC land branch, sanitation branch and map branch and in Rs4 billion mega sewerage project.

He further said that till December 2016, monthly fuel expenses of MC were Rs800,000 but the fuel expanses suddenly reached Rs2.6 million in January 2017.

H said that on the name of anti-encroachment campaign, only relatives, friends and ruling part councilors were being spared but common man including journalists were targeted. On the other hand they established illegal filling station and a housing scheme on the land of graveyard.

He said that Amjad Qureshi who presented proofs in the courts was victimised by them and he had to leave the country at last. He said that on March 7, 2017, he will visit along with the media persons and point out their illegal housing schemes where MC was approving maps due to pressure of power.

He said that he will establish a group of peaceful citizens to raise the voice against anti-public steps of chairman MC. If the local bodies did not stop their extortion, he will protest with other political and civil society activists at the National Highway, the PTI leader threatened.

When contacted, Haji Ibrahim said that he did not consider the PTI leaders worthy to be answered. Mian Ijaz Aamir said that he will answer the allegations with facts and figures.