BAHAWALPUR-Maintenance of law and order is first and foremost priority of the police and the policemen will go to any extent to discharge this sacred obligation.

Bahawalpur DPO Ashfaq Khan stated at a meeting held here to review the law and order situation in the district. Parliamentarians from Bahawalpur also attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, Mr Ashfaq pledged to implement the Punjab government directives to maintain peace across the district. On the occasion, he said that violators of Amplifier Act, Tenant Act and Security Ordinance will be dealt with sternly. The DPO said that all available resources are being utilised to ensure security to Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park project, especially foreign engineers are being provided foolproof security. Similarly, the police also have taken effective steps for security of the educational institutions, the DPO added.

MNA Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gillani, MPA Ch Khalid Mehmood Jajja, MPA Mian Shoaib Awaisi, MPA Qazi Adnan Fareed, MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi and PA to Federal Minister Education Mian Shahid attended the meeting.