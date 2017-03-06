PESHAWAR - City police during a search operation on Sunday arrested 36 suspected persons and allegedly recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Acting upon the directives of Chief Capital City Police Tahir Khan and SSP Operation Sajjad Khan, police launched a search operation in both rural and city circle police station.

During house to house search operation, 36 persons including 14 persons under tenant information law were arrested. Police also recovered three pistols, 15 cartridges, 250 gram hashish and seven gram heroin.

The routine search operation continues in parts of Peshawar to arrest the persons who are illegally residing in various houses on rent. As per law, nobody can rent a house without informing the local police station.