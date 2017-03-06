RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Qatar, called on Qatar’s Minister for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Muhammad Al-Attiya.

Matters of regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The minister appreciated professional standing and performance of Pakistan Army and expressed desire for increased Pakistan-Qatar defence collaboration.

Army chief also met Lieutenant General Muhammad Bin Ali Al-Ghanim, Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces. He acknowledged Pakistan Army's valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability through its fight against terrorism and militancy.

The COAS thanked both dignitaries for their expressions. He said that Pakistan Army greatly values its defence cooperation and collaboration with Qatar.

Responding to desire of increasing Pak-Qatar defence cooperation, COAS said that the proposed enhancement will have positive impact both on bilateral relationship as well as on regional security.