Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with the Afghan Government over the martyrdom of five Pakistani soldiers at Pakistan military post in Mohmand Agency and one soldier in Khyber agency as a result of firing by terrorists from Afghan territory, reported Radio Pakistan.

In this regard, Afghan Deputy Head of Mission was called to the Foreign Office on Monday and conveyed Pakistan's grave concern over the incidents.

The Afghan Government was urged to thoroughly investigate the incidents and take firm action against the terrorists operating from its soil to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

It was further emphasized that cooperation from Afghan side for effective border management was important for preventing cross-border movement of terrorists and militants.