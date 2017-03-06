Pakistan will reopen its borders with Afghanistan, said a government spokesperson on Monday, days after Islamabad closed the Torkham and Chaman borders after a recent surge in terrorist attacks.

“The borders at Chaman and Torkham will be reopened on March 7-8,” Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement. “Pakistani and Afghan citizens will be allowed to travel on legal travel documents.”

In the wake of bloody suicide bombings last month, Pakistan shut down border crossings – halting trade supplies to the neighbouring landlocked country and stopping movement of the people across the border – increasing tensions between the two nations.

The move was seen as an effort to pressure Kabul to take action against militants who Pakistan says have sanctuaries in Afghanistan. Pakistan security forces have launched nationwide operations that they say have killed hundreds of ‘terrorists’.

Earlier on Sunday, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai said Kabul will never recognise the Durand Line, echoing a view similar to the statements shared by many Afghan officials.

Hamid Karzai, who served as Afghan president after the Taliban ouster in 2001, said Pakistan has "no legal authority to dictate terms on the Durand Line".

Karzai's statement came after an Afghan ambassador said border closure had affected "25,000 poor Afghans" and that due to prolonged closure authorities will have to "airlift the stranded visitors".

"If in the next couple of days an opening was not allowed for the return of the stranded visitors I would ask my government to provide chartered flights to lift them. This, however, would reflect a very poor picture," Ambassador Dr Omar Zakhilwal had said in a Facebook post.