ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will begin his two-day official visit to the State of Kuwait from Monday (today).

The prime minister will be accompanied by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, minister of petroleum and natural resources, Syed Tariq Fatemi, special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs and Board of Investment Chairperson Miftah Ismail, the foreign ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Sharif’s visit is taking place, particularly at a significant time in bilateral, regional and global context.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet the Kuwaiti leadership for in-depth review of various aspects of the traditionally close and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Sharif will also address gatherings of select Kuwaiti investors, as well as members of Pakistani community residing in Kuwait.

Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah will receive Sharif in Bayan Palace for a detailed meeting on Tuesday.

Sharif will hold delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Important regional and international issues of mutual interest are expected to come under discussion during the visit.

Sharif will also meet the Speaker of the Kuwaiti Parliament, Marzouk Al-Ghanim.

Pakistan-Kuwait parliamentary relations have seen enhanced cooperation in recent years.

In each of these meetings, the prime minister will exchange views with the Kuwaiti side to further expand the existing level of cooperation between Pakistan and Kuwait in diverse sectors.

These include promotion of bilateral trade and investment and upgrading the well-placed institutionalised cooperation in the fields of petroleum and natural resources, financial sector, defence, export of manpower, health services, industrial sector, and media and information technology etc.

Both sides will also review the progress made so far under various existing agreements and MoUs in various fields.

Sharif will also address a group of leading Kuwaiti investors and businessmen.

Kuwait is a leading Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) investor in Pakistan.

This visit will provide a useful opportunity to highlight the lucrative business environment available in Pakistan to foreign investors.

Sharif will underline the unique role Pakistan can play as a bridge to promote connectivity and economic progress among its neighbouring regions, including the GCC countries.

The visit will also prove useful in highlighting the role and exemplary services of over 114,000 Pakistani community members who have contributed to various sectors in Kuwait.

The community contributes towards progress and prosperity of both Kuwait and Pakistan. Sharif will also address a select gathering of Pakistani community members residing in Kuwait.

The prime minister’s visit to Kuwait is a part of regular high-level exchanges between the two sides.

On Sharif’s invitation, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah had undertaken an official visit to Pakistan on 10-12 November 2013, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

He was the first Head of Government from a GCC country to visit Pakistan after Sharif took office in May 2013.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy cordial relations. Kuwaitis have always appreciated Pakistan’s support in the rehabilitation process in 1991 following Iraqi occupation of their country. Pakistan and Kuwait also cooperate extensively in multilateral forums including at the UN and the OIC.

Both sides also have shared perceptions on most international and regional issues.