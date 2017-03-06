SHEIKHUPURA-The police booked five persons for blackmailing a local trader into paying money here the other day.
According to the Factory Area Police, the accused including Arshad, Nazir, Hanif and Abid used to blackmail a local trader Ejaz into paying Rs27 million. They also threatened him to abduct his boy if he fails to pay the money.
On information, the Factory Area Police planned a strategy to arrest the accused when they would come to receive the money. According to the plan, the accused were called to a petrol pump where they were trapped. The police said that the accused used to extort money from the trader. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.
180 POWER PILFERERS BOOKED:
In the meanwhile, the district police booked 180 power pilferers on complaint of the Lesco. Cases were registered with the Bhiki, Ferozewala, Factory Area and Sharqpur police stations.

