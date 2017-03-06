KASUR- The police claimed to have arrested 15 persons during a vigorous crackdown on outlaws of different categories here in the district.

The operation was conducted under National Action Plan during which the police also recovered drugs and illegal arms from the accused.

According to police, during the crackdown the police arrested nine drug-peddlers and recovered 1kg of heroine, 2kg of hashish and 73 bottles of liquor from them. The police also arrested six outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered three pistols, a 7mm rifle and gun from them. Similarly, the police arrested 11 violators of Tenant Act and Security Ordinance.