KARACHI - At least five people were killed and 20 alleged outlaws were arrested during targeted operation that continued in the city on Sunday.

Unknown gunmen sprayed bullets on a car, leaving two men dead in the remits of Taimoria police station.

Police said that unknown gunmen, ridding on a motorbike, started indiscriminate firing on a car near Haroon Shopping Center and managed to flee.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Rashid 40, and Abdul Wahid.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced both of them dead.

Police remains clueless; unable to explain the motive behind the killings.

Meanwhile, Korangi police found a tortured body of a young man near Gulistan Society. Police said that unknown culprits abducted Muhammad Ali, 28, and later threw his tortured body at a desolate place.

Police added the deceased was the resident of Nasir Colony, Korangi while motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Later, police handed over the body to the family after autopsy and registered the case against unknown assailants.

Similar another such body was found from the Patail Para area within the remits of Solder Bazaar Police remits.

Police said that residents of the area informed police about the body lying behind the Fatima Bai Hospital.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital where the deceased was identified as Ahmed Umair, 35.

Police said that deceased was a labourer by profession, and was residing in Gulbahar locality. Police also found an empty shell of a pistol and liquor bottle from the crime scene.

Police believes that the deceased was sitting along with his friends and was drinking when one of his friends shot him dead over some issue.

Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy while registered the case against unknown culprits.

Meanwhile, a man committed suicide here in the remits of Jauharabad police station. Police said that 47 years old Muhammad Ali, resident of Block 15, FB Area hanged himself to death at his home.

It added that deceased was a government employee, who became an extremist in his religious views later due to which he developed mental issues and ended his life. Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy.

Separately, city police claimed to have arrested at least 20 suspects, including street criminals in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis.

Police said that those arrested included street criminals, bandits, absconders and drug peddlers.

Police also claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of culprits arrested by different district police.