LAHORE - The Lahorites celebrated the PSL final before and after the match with great enthusiasm and passion on Sunday.

Big screens were placed at different city points for cricket lovers where hundreds thronged with their families to watch the match. There was joy everywhere in the city with no feeling of fear on the faces of masses.

Politicians, religious scholars, teachers, students, and people from every walk of life were seen getting entry into Gaddafi Stadium before the match. The celebrations were worth seeing in the stadium.

Riding on cars and bikes, cricket lovers were seen shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans and enjoying the day at different roads.

“It is great day in my life. First time in my life I’m going to watch live international cricket,” said Muhammad Osama, a 2o year old student and cricket lover from The Mall. A friend of him said there was no question of fear in our hearts. He said Peshawar Zalmi was his favourite team.

A professor of Punjab University Munawar Sabir said international teams must revisit their decision for not visiting Pakistan after waiting the love of Pakistani nation for cricket. He said Pakistani people expressed their resolve that they had no fear from terrorism.

Tickets for the event were sold out quickly after they went on sale leaving thousands of aspirants from across Pakistan and abroad distressed.

But, to address the depression, the big screens were placed in different clubs, parks, hotels and markets where thousands watched the match.

Among politicians, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rashid, Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah and three ministers from KP watched the match in the stadium.

Sheikh Rashid and Sirajul Haq had seen the match with commoners and made selfies with the cricket lovers. The Awami Muslim League leader was offered ticket of VIP enclosure but he said he would prefer to sit with common man.

Talking to journalist, Sheikh Rashid said he had come to Lahore to support Pakistan. He said that his opposition to Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif was still there but he was supporting the state. He declared Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali as ‘schedule-4’ cases and said that the two have gone mad. He said that he was thinking of filing a petition against the ministers but then reconsidered the decision since it could get them fame.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Rana Sanaullah and Abid Sher Ali had threatened him earlier today through media statements. “I am saying this on record, if anything happens to me Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PM Nawaz would be responsible”, he said.

Discussing the incident at Lahore Railway Station last night, the politician from Rawalpindi said that he didn’t care about anything. He said that he had no issues with the person who had thrown a shoe at him.

Siraj congratulated the Lahorites for coming to stadium and defeating security threats. He prayed for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.