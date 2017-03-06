Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said his party intends to present its nine recommendations for revival of military courts.

“We are providing recommendations, not opposing an extension in military courts," Zardari told reporters in Islamabad. "PPP is not against an extension in military courts."

The former president said that the party has proposed a year extension in military courts. “Period will be for one year from starting date.”

The military courts were established in the country through a sunset legislation in the Parliament for the period of two years in January 2015 to speedily deal with the cases of terrorists across the country.

As many as 11 military courts have been set up across Pakistan, including three in KP, three in Punjab, two in Sindh and one in Balochistan.

Since February 2015, a total of 274 individuals have been convicted in these courts. As many as 161 individuals have been sentenced to death (several have them already executed) and 169 given jail terms (mostly life sentences).