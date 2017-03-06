LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Sunday lauded the participation of public in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In his twitter message, Imran Khan wished good luck to both the finalists – Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators – and hoped both would give their best to win the final. “Good luck & best wishes to both cricket teams in the PSL final. Really appreciate the public’s participation. May Allah keep everyone safe,” Imran tweeted.

Earlier, the PTI chairman raised voice against holding the PSL final in Lahore, calling it ‘madness’. “God forbid, if any mishap happens, we can say goodbye to international cricket in Pakistan for next decade,” he had said.