BANI GALA: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has appreciated the public participation in Pakistan Super League (PSL) final held in Lahore on Sunday.

The PTI Chairman had strongly opposed to holding the PSL final in Lahore, calling it “madness.”

“God forbid if any mishap happens we can say goodbye to international cricket in Pakistan for next decade,” he said.

Four cricketers that played for Gladiators the entire league including Pieterson and Luke Wright refused to arrive in Lahore after which PSL arranged for other foreign players to play for the Gladiators tonight.

Later there were reports that the cricket authority did not dispatch an invitation to the former national skipper, Imran Khan but were dissed in the days that followed.

Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Imran Khan were invited to attend the match.

Chairman PSL, Najam Sethi stated that he had extended invitation to Khan at least four times.