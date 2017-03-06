Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has issued directives to carry out third party audit of 40 management position (MP) officers drawing whooping Rs15 million collectively from national exchequer in terms of monthly salary.

Consulting firm will report to PM’s delivery unit.

These officers are performing duties in these ministries i-e ministry of commerce, ministry of law, justice and human rights, ministry for planning and development, ministry of heritage and national integration and ministry of textile industry.

Third party will also review need of seats, qualification, appointments, performance and eligibility of candidates against said posts.

According to details available, an MP-I scale officer draws highest salary, that is Rs499310, and there are as many as 22 persons appointed against said scale.

Out of these 22 officers, 10 are performing their official duties in ministry for planning and development, seven in ministry of commerce, three in ministry of law, justice and human rights and one in ministry of textile industry.

Likewise, MP-II scale officer draw salary of Rs269930. Details narrate 10 MP-II scale officers are performing their duties in ministry of law, justice and human rights, one in ministry of heritage and national integration and one in ministry of textile industry. An overall of 12 individuals are appointed against MP-II scale.

MP-III scale officer draw salary of Rs18610 per month and six persons are appointed against said scale. Three out of six are performing their duties in ministry of law, justice and human rights and three in ministry of textile industry.

Third party order will begin from next month.