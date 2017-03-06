SIALKOT-The Punjab government has started second shift in 28 government schools in Sialkot district under the Punjab Government’s Pilot Project of Education Promotion.

Sialkot District Education Authority Chief Executive M Farooq told the newsmen that the second shift has been started in 8 boys and girls primary schools, 12 elementary and 8 boys and girls high school.

NULLAH PALKHU TO BE EXPANDED: the government has released a special grant of Rs1.86 billion for saving Sialkot city, 10 villages and more than 30 villages of Sambrial tehsil from the flood disasters caused by the seasonal Nullah Palkhu here.

The nullah enters Sialkot city from village Daallowali after flowing along the Sialkot Working Boundary and touching Sambrial tehsil it merges with River Chenab.

The district administration said that under the Punjab government’s Flood Protection Programme, a chunk of Rs1.11 billion would be spent on acquiring land for expanding the 65.6km Nullah Palkhu through the pavement of its banks and protective dykes.

It added that Nullah Palkhu would further be widened up to 60 to 100 feet and it would be deepened eight feet more to enhancing the flood water capacity to 3000 cusecs from existing 1000 cusecs in Naullah Palkhu near Sambrial-Sialkot.

It added that 18 small sized bridges would also be established at various urban and rural spots over the Nullah and stone pitching would be conducted to halt the land erosion by flood water in the Nullah.

The deputy commissioner said that a Rs756 million would also be spent on several civil works of the Nullah. He added that the construction work would be started from March 10, 2017, which would be completed in a stipulated period of two years.

Graveyard’s expansion planned

The Punjab government has granted a two-kanal piece of land for the expansion of the Sialkot’s centuries old Imam Sahib Graveyard.

It directed the Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Chaudhary Tauheed Akhtar to chalk out a comprehensive plan for expanding Sialkot city’s all the big and ancient cemeteries.

In Sialkot, almost all the ancient and big cemeteries had become overcrowded and the people have to face great ordeal in burying their dear ones due to acute shortage of space in these cemeteries.

There are four ancient and big graveyards in Sialkot city namely Imam Sahib Graveyard, Shah Channan Graveyard, Babul Shaheed Graveyard and Mai Sabira Graveyard, which were already full of graves and had no further space for the burial.

The people have been facing great difficulties in burial of their deceased due to non-availability of the place for the graves in few of the “thickly populated” graveyards in Sialkot.