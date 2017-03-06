Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah admited today while briefing Sindh Assembly that there was an insufficient number of police officers while shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar was deadly attacked.

Shah informed that a "VVIP" had taken the police officers deployed in that area for security purposes after half an hour of which the attack took place.

"I don't want to spell out... who had taken police [personnel] with him about half an hour earlier [before the bombing]," Murad said before the house.

Refusing to take names, the chief minister only specified that the person he was referring to was not a politician, as he added "I don't want to blame anybody".

He told that loadshedding affected the functionality of CCTV cameras and "which I am not responsible for".

"Due to low voltage from the generators, the CCTV footage had turned black and white from colour," he added.

"Despite that, we have identified the suicide bomber after examining the footage from the same cameras," he maintained.