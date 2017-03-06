ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain met with former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday to discuss the current political situation.

“Both the leaders discussed the country's political situation in detail,” said a statement issued by the Pakistan People’s Party.

Former deputy speaker National Assembly Haji Nawaz Khokhar and Information Secretary PPP Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar were also present.

Separately, PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa leader Rahimdad Khan also called on Zardari. The political situation of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and PPP organisation matters came under discussion during the meeting.