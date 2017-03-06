WASHINGTON - A Sikh man of Indian origin was injured when an unidentified person shot him outside his home, while allegedly shouting “go back to your own country."

The 39-year-old victim has been identified as Deep Rai. Rai was working on his vehicle outside his home in Kent, in the US state of Washington, on Friday when he was approached by a stranger, who walked up the driveway before opening fire, the Seattle Times reported.

Kent police said an argument broke out between the two men, with the victim saying the suspect made statements to the effect of “go back to your own country.” The unidentified man then shot him in the arm.

The victim described the shooter as a six-foot-tall white man, wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face.

Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas said while the Sikh man sustained “non life-threatening injuries”, they are “treating this as a very serious incident.” They have launched an investigation into the case and reached out to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, the report said.

“With recent unrest and concern throughout the nation this can get people emotionally involved, especially when (the crime) is directed at a person for how they live, how they look,” police commander Jarod Kasner said.

The incident is the latest in a series of troubling cases where members of the Indian community have been targeted in apparent hate crimes.

It comes close on the heels of the shooting in Kansas last month of 32-year old Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed when 51-year old US Navy veteran Adam Purinton opened fire at him and his friend Alok Madasani before yelling "get out of my country."

Earlier this week, Indian-origin convenience store owner Harnish Patel, 43, of Lancaster in South Carolina was found dead of gunshot wounds in his yard.