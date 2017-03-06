MUZAFFARGARH-The funeral prayers for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Inspector Syed Omar Mubeen, whose blood stained body had been found in a sack, was offered in his native Town Kotal Rahim Ali Shah Tehsil Jatoi, 85 kilometres from here.

He was son of Syed Zahir Hussain Jillani, a retired commissar, and nephew of former chief justice of Pakistan Syed Tasadduq Hussain Jilani.

Omar was kidnapped by unidentified persons on June 16, 2014 from Garden Town Multan when he was on duty. Police and other law enforcement agencies searched him everywhere and took a number of suspects in custody but to no avail. Later, his blood stained body was found just one day before the Pakistan Super League final to be held at Lahore. The killers have written on his back their identification as “Daesh” name of slain Omar Mubeen Jilani and date of kidnapping.

Police have encircled the area and started combing operation in nearby localities. Omer, 33, was kidnapped by seven armed men on June 16, 2014, when he left his house in Garden Town for his office at around 8:30am. Wrapped in a black plastic bag, the body was dressed in an orange uniform similar to the ones worn by prisoners at the US military’s Guantanamo Bay detention camp. According to official sources, the following words were written with a black marker on the orange uniform: ‘Daesh Al-Bakistan’ and ‘Inspector Omer Mubeen’.

A large number of politicians, troops from army, police and notables attended the funeral prayers. Qulan Khawani will be held on Monday at 10am.