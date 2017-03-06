SHEIKHUPURA-A large number of employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration held a protest in front of Sheikhupura Press Club against non-payment of salaries for the last three months.

The protesting employees, majority of them were Municipal library staffers, were led by Khalid Mehmood. They chanted slogans against the government for not releasing their salaries.

Talking to media, they said that they are permanent employees of the TMA but are being kept deprived of salaries. They said that the government has forced them to live in hunger. Even their children have abandoned their study as they cannot deposit their school fee, they regretted.

They said that they tried to approach the Sheikhupura Deputy Commissioner but in vain as the staff deployed at his office did not allow them holding meeting with the DC. They demanded the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the matter and address their problems at the earliest.

DACOITS OPEN FIRE OVER

DACOITY FAILURE

Unidentified dacoits restored to firing on the house of Javed Boota who recently returned from Bangkok along his family.

According to police, the accused attempted to barge into the house of Mr Boota located at Z Block in the Housing Colony. Over their failure, they opened fire on the house. The family members saved their lives by taking refuge in a room. On information, the Housing Colony Police rushed to the spot and started investigation.