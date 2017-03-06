SIALKOT - Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif has said that the successful holding of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final has given a very strong message to terrorists and the enemies of the Pakistan.

Addressing party workers at PML-N House Sialkot, he said that the people of Pakistan are peace-loving and they wanted to have durable peace across the world. He said that the mega event at Lahore was the victory of peace and Pakistan.

Asif said that the whole nation stands united against terrorism. He said that the anti-terrorism operations of Pakistan’s armed forces have broken the nexus of the terrorists across the Pakistan.

He added the government was committed to weeding out terrorism from Pakistan at any cost, as the nation was ready to sacrifice even their lives in fight against terrorism shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

Later, he held an open court at PML-N House Sialkot. Provincial Minister for Local Bodies and Community Development Mansha Ullah Butt, MPA Ch. Muhammad Ikram , Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar and President PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid Malik were also present on this occasion.

He listened to the public problems and complaints besides issuing orders on several applications for quick relief to the perturbed people. He added that the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the masses and was making efforts to resolve the problems. He said that the prevailing effective and positive policies of the PML-N government have put the country on the highway to economic and political stability.