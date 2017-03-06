MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The local government has remonstrated with the chief execute officer (CEO) health and other officers about the health units in rural areas where proper health facilities were not being provided.

The deputy commissioner of Mandi Bahauddin pointed out such health facilities where the service delivery target was not achieved. He directed the CEO health to take note of these shortcomings and make sure that all health facilities in rural areas get 100 percent output.

A meeting was held to review the progress of health reforms roadmap and the officers were briefed about the facilities and medicines being provided in the public sector hospitals.

Besides Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ziaullah, DC Muzaffar Sial, the meeting was also attended by assistant commissioners, ADC (r) Afzaal Warriach, District Health Officer, medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital and in-charge officers of THQ hospitals.

The CEO health talking about medicines stocks said that 90 percent medicines had been purchased and the remaining 10 percent would be purchased soon to complete the authorised stock. He also stated that efforts were being made to improve provision of medical treatment to patients.

The DC appreciated the efforts of medical staff and directed CEO health to get faulty air conditioners repaired and complete purchase of new ones before start of summer season.