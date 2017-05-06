A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted federal capital, Rawalpindi and various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

As per report, the tremors were felt at 2:55 pm. Frightened residents of twin cities rushed out of their houses when the quake struck.

The quake was also felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Charsada and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The intensity of the quake was registered 5.5 at the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the quake was located between the border areas of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

So far, no report of any damage or casualty has been received from any part of the country.