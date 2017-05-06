WAZIRABAD-New barrage, replacing Head Works in Khanki, has been completed and is likely to be handed over to the Irrigation Department in September or October.

It has been completed with the expense of Rs27 billion and cooperation of Asian Development Bank. Construction of the barrage started in 2013 near the site of 100 years old Head Works in Khanki near Chenab River.

The Asian Development Bank provided monetary assistance for the purpose. Primary estimate of the Barrage was Rs23 billion which later exceeded up to Rs27 billion. Work on Barrage has been completed 95 percent while rest of the work will be completed ahead of the forthcoming floods.

The barrage will be handed over to Irrigation Department in Sept or Oct while Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate it. Old infrastructure of Head Works has also been demolished.

Furthermore, 7.35 MW of electricity will be produced from Canal Lower Chenab, which will be included into national grid. A feasibility report for installation of turbine on Canal Lower Chenab has been prepared and sent to the government. Work on installation of the turbine will be started soon after the handing over of the barrage to the Irrigation Department.